Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 431,595 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 431,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,437. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

