Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $4.60 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned 0.05% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $93,850,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,303,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,565,000 after buying an additional 322,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $11,850,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:G traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. 537,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,031. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

