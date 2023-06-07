Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes $58.92 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 444,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,917,000. Salesforce makes up 3.1% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.23. 3,544,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,218. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average is $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

