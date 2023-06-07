Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 337,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 1.0% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $64.87. 1,717,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

