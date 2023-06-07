Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.62. 3,347,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,614,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.