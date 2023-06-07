Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 128,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.76. 3,699,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.