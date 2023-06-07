Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 7.8 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

