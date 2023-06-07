Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 7.8 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.