Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 391,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,359,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

