Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.59. 4,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.74.

