PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty accounts for approximately 6.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 4.43% of PagerDuty worth $105,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

