PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.60 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 139.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 58.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 68.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 192,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 78,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

