Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $230.18. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average of $182.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.