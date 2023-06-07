Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.66.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
PANW stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $230.18. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average of $182.13.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
