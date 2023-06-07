Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of World Fuel Services worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE INT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.