Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6,544.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Range Resources worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 52,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 682,600 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

