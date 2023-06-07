Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,471 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,765,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197,266 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $7,285,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,063,418.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 695,545 shares of company stock worth $55,761,526. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

