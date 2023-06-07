Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after buying an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,114,000 after buying an additional 295,201 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,782,000 after buying an additional 276,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Tenable Trading Up 0.3 %

Tenable stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,202. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.