Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,361 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Alaska Air Group worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

