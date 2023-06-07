Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,251 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,057. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

