Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,702 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 98,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,909.1% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 48,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $516.00. 249,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

