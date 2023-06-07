Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,816 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Ensign Group worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.8 %

ENSG stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.04. 42,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

