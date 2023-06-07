Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Up 6%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 19.18 and last traded at 19.18. 30,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 66,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.09.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of 22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of 7.27 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.