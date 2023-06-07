Parker Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Columbia Banking System comprises about 0.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,007,000 after acquiring an additional 127,345 shares during the period.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,636. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

