Parker Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 23,387 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 786,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.