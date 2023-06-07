Parker Financial LLC Invests $239,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 160,406 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

