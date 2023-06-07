Parker Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.39. 526,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,051. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $266.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.