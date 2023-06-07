Parker Financial LLC Takes $4.47 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.40. 486,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

