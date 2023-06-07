PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. 4,508,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.