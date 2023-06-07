Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 22,971 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SM Energy worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Insider Activity

SM Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 4.41. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

