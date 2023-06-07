Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 17,940 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

EWZ traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. 36,601,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,961,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

