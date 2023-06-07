Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 19,299 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 14,316,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,565,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

