Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $12.52 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 754,342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. 15,970,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,131,761. The company has a market cap of $438.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

