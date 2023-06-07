Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 177,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 832,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

