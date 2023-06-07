Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 14,005 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $45,439,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,878,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,900,826,000 after buying an additional 943,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.8 %

GOOGL stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,756,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,626,258. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

