Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.75. 1,149,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,861. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

