Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 293,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,211,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFIX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 51,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

