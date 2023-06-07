Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.51. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 463,575 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after buying an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after buying an additional 2,684,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

