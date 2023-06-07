Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,819 shares of company stock worth $137,936 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Perficient by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $125,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

