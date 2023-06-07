Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Trading Down 5%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.33 and last traded at $74.79. Approximately 76,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 199,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,819 shares of company stock valued at $137,936 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.