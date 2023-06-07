Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,702 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 581,212 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 565,880 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. 81,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,117. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

