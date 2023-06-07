Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. Philip Morris International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.10-6.22 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $106.42.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

