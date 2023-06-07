Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,636. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

