Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 25,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,822. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

