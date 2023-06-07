Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69. 424,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,438,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Pitney Bowes Stock Up 8.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
