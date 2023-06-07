Pocket Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $465,368.11 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $465,368.11 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

