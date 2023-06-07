Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,139 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

