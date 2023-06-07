Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Pool worth $90,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,615. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average of $341.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

