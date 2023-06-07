POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. POSCO accounts for about 5.4% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $40,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 84,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

PKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

