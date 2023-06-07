Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb Purchases 1,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Post Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:POST traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 641,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Post

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Post by 1,644.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter worth about $26,200,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

