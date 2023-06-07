PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) is Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 422,885 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises 8.8% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 2.93% of PotlatchDeltic worth $104,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.9 %

PCH stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

