Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRE opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth $1,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

